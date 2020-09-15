7 DC bars to close 'for foreseeable future' on Halloween

article

Seven popular D.C. bars are set to be closed "for the foreseeable future" on Halloween following a six-month fight to stay open amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This story was first reported in the Washington City Paper.

D.C. restaurateurs, brothers Eric and Ian Hilton, announced the closings Monday in a joint statement.

"After 6 months of constantly restructuring our operations to comply with the mayor’s orders, we have depleted our resources while fighting a great, yet unsustainable battle to save the jobs of our employees and our businesses," they said.

The bars that are set to close on October 31 are American Ice Company, Brixton, Echo Park, El Rey, Gibson, Marvin, and Players Club.

Ian Hilton told the City Paper that the futures of two other H2 Collective properties, Chez Billy Sud and The Brighton, are uncertain at this time.

The Hilton Brothers also own and operate Cafe Colline in Arlington, Parc de Ville in Northern Virginia’s Mosaic District, and Victura Park at the Kennedy Center.

