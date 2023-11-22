DC area airports feel crush of Thanksgiving holiday travelers

D.C. area airports are feeling the rush of holiday travelers as they head to destinations across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving.

About 2.7 million people are expected to board flights on Wednesday. Auto club AAA is projecting nearly 90,000 D.C. area travelers will take to the skies - a jump of more than eight percent over last year.

The Transportation Security Administration predicts that it will screen a record 2.9 million on Sunday, the biggest day for return trips.

Airline officials say they are confident massive disruptions that have impacted past holiday seasons can be avoided this year. Tens of thousands of employees have been added over the last few years, and some airlines have added more winter equipment to keep planes moving even during sub-freezing temperatures.

Most airlines advise passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flight if they are traveling within the United States, three hours early if they’re flying overseas — and maybe earlier on Sunday and Monday – to make sure they do not experience delays at the security lines.

In total, 4.7 million people are expected to fly over the five-day period from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday November 26. That would be an increase of 6.6 percent compared to 2022 and the highest number of Thanksgiving air travelers since 2005.

The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are traditionally the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday and the most expensive.

Sunday is typically the busiest day to return home, but Monday is also a popular day to fly back after Thanksgiving.

DC AREA AIRPORT TRAVEL TIPS

DULLES | USE METRO TO AVOID CONGESTION

The Silver Line Metrorail station is connected to the main terminal through a pedestrian walkway with moving sidewalks.

Metro Fares - cost to ride

Rider Guide - from detailed information about Metro bus stops and rail stations — to helpful tips about how to report a lost item.

Schedules & Maps - trip planning tools and service alerts for trips on Metrorail and Metrobus.

More Info : Dulles Holiday Travel Guide

BWI | ARRIVE EARLY

Like many airports, BWI Marshall Airport recommends travelers arrive two hours before scheduled DOMESTIC FLIGHTS and three hours for INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS.

More Info : BWI Holiday Travel Guide

REAGAN | EXPRESS PASSENGER DROP OFF

Passengers departing from Terminal 2 can use Express Passenger Drop Off to expedite their travel experience. Just follow the purple signs.

More Info: Reagan National Holiday Travel Guide