Ready to hit the road this Thanksgiving holiday? You won’t be alone! About 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the holiday travel period, according to AAA, and most of them will drive to their destinations.

The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on the roadways – and this year is no different. Data predictions say Wednesday, November 22, will be the busiest day on the roads during the travel period, with average travel times as high as 80 percent over normal in some metro areas.

For the most part, drivers should leave early in the morning if possible - or after 6 p.m. - to avoid the heaviest areas of congestion.

Thanksgiving holiday travel 2023 best & worst times to drive

Overall Busiest Day to Drive

Wednesday, Nov 22 | Peak Traffic between 2:00 – 6:00 PM

Best and Worst Times to Drive

Wednesday, Nov 22 | Worst 2:00 – 6:00 PM | Best Before 11:00 AM

Thursday, Nov 23 | Worst 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Best Before 10:00 AM, After 5:00 PM

Friday, Nov 24 | Worst 12:00 – 4:00 PM | Best Before 11:00 AM, After 7:00 PM

Saturday, Nov 25 | Worst 3:00 – 5:00 PM | Best Before 12:00 PM

Sunday, Nov 26 | Worst 3:00 – 5:00 PM | Best Before 12:00 PM

Thanksgiving holiday travel 2023 best & worst times to drive

The peak congestion period in our area will be around 2 p.m. Wednesday from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore via the Baltimore / Washington Parkway. This is a 71 percent increase over normal.

Locally, AAA says more than 1.25 million D.C. area residents will drive to thier destinations over the holiday - the third-highest in the region's history.

One bright spot - travelers can expect to pay less for gas this Thanksgiving. This year, the national average per gallon sits at $3.28 compared to $3.58 at the same time last year.

Locally, gas prices per gallon averaged $3.12 in Virginia, $3.28 in Maryland, and $3.48 in D.C. Wednesday morning.

THANKSGIVING EVE FORECAST

A partly sunny Wednesday with highs near 58 degrees give drivers favorable driving conditions. A mostly cloudy evening with lows around 40. Thanksgiving Day should be sunny, with a high near 54.