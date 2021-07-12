DC 12-year-old among juvenile suspects who used stun gun during attempted carjacking: cops

D.C. police say four underage suspects tased a victim during an attempted carjacking in Southeast over the weekend.

Police have arrested three juvenile female suspects in connection with the crime – but they’re still looking for one more.

The suspects – who are 16, 14 and 12 – were all charged with armed carjacking.

Investigators say the suspects approached a vehicle in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on Friday and entered the victim’s vehicle, then deployed the stun gun.

When they were unable to steal the vehicle, the suspects reportedly ran away from the scene.

The officers who responded to the scene caught all but one of the suspects.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.