Second DC teen in deadly Uber Eats carjacking to be committed until 21

A second teenage girl who pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the carjacking death of an Uber Eats driver in D.C. will be held at a juvenile detention center until she’s 21.

The girl is 14, but was 13 at the time of the incident, which took the life of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, who was working in Southeast D.C. near Nationals Park around 4:30 p.m. on March 23.

Police say during the carjacking attempt, the suspects sped away and crashed, leaving Anwar for dead near the wreckage. Graphic video of the incident was released and showed the incident as it unfolded.

The other girl – who was 15, but has since turned 16 – received the same sentence in June.

