6 juveniles in custody after carjacking, crash in DC: police

Authorities say six juveniles are in custody after a carjacking that led to a crash in the District.

Police say the incident began as a reported carjacking in the Seat Pleasant area of Prince George's County and ended around 11:30 p.m. in a crash near 14th Place and C Street in the Northeast. Officials say the juveniles ranged in age from 12 to 15-year-old.

Officers say the driver of the stolen vehicle faces reckless driving charges.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.