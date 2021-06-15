"We want her home safe": Family, police ask for public's help locating missing Lorton woman

Fairfax County Crime Solvers are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the disappearance of a 72-year-old Lorton woman who has been missing since June 4.

Police said Monday that they responded to Emily Lu’s home on June 4 after her employer requested a welfare check when Lu did not show up for work. They found her car with groceries still in it and evidence that Lu may have been hurt inside her home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairfax County Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 72-year-old Lorton woman

"We are extremely worried about her," says Lu's daughter Jenny who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday. "We want her home safe."

Investigators say they are looking for previous renters of Lu's home and combing through digital evidence for information that could help find Lu. But, they also say the public's help could be invaluable.

"There’s someone watching that knows something," says Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander of the Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Bureaus.

Police say further investigation revealed Lu was last seen at an Aldi on 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge around 7:52 p.m. on June 3. They released surveillance video of Lu paying for groceries, the same groceries detectives found in her vehicle.

FCPS is asking anyone with information to contact their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by typing "FCCS" plus tip to 847411.