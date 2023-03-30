Data shows Montgomery County residents are leaving for Frederick County

New evidence is showing that more people are moving out of Montgomery County and into Frederick County.

According to new U.S. Census Data, Frederick County is currently growing, reporting the biggest percentage increase in population in the state.

This comes as some of Maryland's biggest counties like Montgomery County and Prince George’s County have lost population.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater tells FOX 5 that people’s pocketbooks are driving this choice.

"We’re really in a growth time period right now. We have got a lot of momentum right now and it feels like we’re just riding this wave of because of that, and it’s not only in our economy where we’re seeing a lot of industries grow," says Fitzwater.

The county executive adds that, "we’re the largest land-mass county in the state of Maryland so that means, we have the opportunity."

So what is prompting the move?

According to people FOX 5 spoke with taxes, rising crime and schools are some of the top reasons why people decided to move into Frederick.

Some of those residents, say they do not plan on going back.

"I’ve lived here, in Frederick County for 20 some years and that’s why we left Montgomery County," one resident tells FOX 5.

Another person adds, "it’s allot cheaper, so you know with the pandemic, taxes, it’s all that stuff!"

A current Montgomery County resident also spoke with FOX 5, saying they can understand why people are making the decision to move.

"I’m a Montgomery Village resident and with the development, seemingly unbridled development, I can see why people would move this way."

The migration out of Montgomery County seems to be part of a larger trend, with the U.S. Census data showing the state lost 10,000 residents in 2021.