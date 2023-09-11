Danelo Cavalcante manhunt: Escaped killer is now armed; police urge some residents to stay indoors

A homeowner fired several times at escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante when he broke into his home and stole a .22 caliber rifle Monday night, officials confirmed as they continue to intensify the manhunt for the now armed murderer.

Authorities ordered a new search perimeter Monday night after a reported sighting off Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township, roughly 20 miles away from the area police had spent days scouring in their frantic search for Cavalcante.

Officials laid out the new search area during a press conference Tuesday: PA 23 to the north; PA 100 to the east; Fairview and Nantmeal roads to the south; and Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the west.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Owen J. Roberts School District closed all seven schools and offices for the day as a large police presence near routes 100 and 23 in North Coventry Township shut down several roads.

Homes in the area have not been evacuated at this time, but authorities are urging residents to stay safe and vigilant as the armed and "extremely dangerous" fugitive remains on the run.

"He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen," Pennsylvania State Police said.

As night fell on the rural community of East Nantmeal Township, the police presence grew to include tracking dogs, a search helicopter and heavily armed law enforcement. Police issued a reverse 911 call that advised residents in East Nantmeal Township to shelter-in-place warning that Cavalcante could be "possibly armed with a weapon."

Officials confirmed Tuesday that a homeowner in East Nantmeal Township encountered Cavalcante when the fugitive broke into his garage around 10:10 p.m. without noticing he was inside at the time. The homeowner then fired several shots at the escaped murderer as he fled with a stolen .22 caliber rifle.

Officials say this was the second confirmed sighting of Cavalcante Monday night. The first was reported by a motorist who told police they saw the escaped killer near Fairview Road around 8 p.m.

An updated description issued by Pennsylvania State Police describes Cavalcante as shirtless, wearing blue pants carrying a .22 cutoff rile, with a 10-round magazine and a scope. A clean-shaven Cavalcante was recently spotted on the doorbell camera wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt.

Cavalcante's green hoodie and prison shoes were recovered during Monday's response, according to officials, who say a resident reported work boots were stolen from their home Monday night.

Footprints matching Cavalcante's prison shoes were also found in the area of Monday night's first sighting, officials say.

DANELO CAVALCANTE MANHUNT:

Approximately 500 law enforcement personnel, including state police, AFT, local police, U.S. Marshals, and Border Patrol, are now actively searching for the armed killer using K9 teams, horses and aerial equipment.

Despite Cavalcante now being in possession of a rifle, officials say nothing has changed, because he was "always considered dangerous."

Cavalcante has eluded capture since Aug. 31, when he acrobatically broke out of the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to a different lockup. He had been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021, allegedly to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a slaying in his home country of Brazil.

To escape, Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount. The tower guard on duty was fired, officials said.

Over the weekend, police reported that the 34-year-old slipped past their defenses in a van he stole from a local dairy business. It's believed Cavalcante used that van to drive north to the Phoenixville-area where authorities later recovered the vehicle abandoned near a barn.

Police said he visited the homes of two former work associates, including one who was out to dinner with his family and spoke to Cavalcante through a doorbell camera. The other wasn't home when Cavalcante went to her house, but police said another female resident alerted her.

In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state said Cavalcante is accused of "double qualified homicide" in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they said was over a debt the victim owed him for repairing a vehicle.

U.S. authorities describes Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report