Damien Lillard reaches free-agent deal to return to Portland Trail Blazers 

article

Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard returns to Rip City on a three-year, $42 million deal, making a homecoming to the team that drafted him and where he spent the first 11 years of his illustrious career.

Lillard’s new contract comes with a player option in 2027-2028, along with a no-trade clause

The Milwaukee Bucks waived Lillard, 35, earlier this month and stretched the remaining $113 million on his contract to sign free agent center Myles Turner

The Comeback Deal:

The 35-year-old point guard is expected to split a 2025-26 set salary of $70 million between his Portland and Milwaukee contracts, amassing $141 million over the next two years ahead of his possible opt-out.

Blazers Legacy:

Drafted sixth overall in 2012, Lillard quickly rose from a prospect out of Weber State University to NBA Rookie of the Year and the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. Lillard in a Trail Blazers uniform is synonymous with clutch performances.

"Dame Time" has filled highlight reels for years with multiple game-winning postseason shots, for example, my favorite among many, Lillard sending the Oklahoma City Thunder with a walk-off 37-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to clinch the series.

During his initial 11-year Portland stint, Lillard was a seven-time all-star, became the fourth player to unanimously win the Rookie of the Year award, led the Blazers to multiple playoff appearances, including a memorable run to the Western Conference Finals in 2019 and became the all-time franchise leader in both points and three-pointers made.

The Journey Away from Portland:

After the 2022-23 season, Lillard sought a new chapter, requesting a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, forming a dynamic duo with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite a historic debut and solid play, his tenure was marred by injuries, including a tragic Achilles injury during game three of the 2025 playoffs—a setback that ultimately led to his release by the Bucks and his availability as a free agent.

Lillard returns to the franchise that he spent 11 years with, but doesn’t have any championship hardware to prove it. Lillard left the Trail Blazers primarily because the team was unable to build a championship-contending roster around him, despite his repeated requests for upgrades and his long-standing loyalty to the franchise.

Nonetheless, Lillard’s initial time in Portland proved he was not only a future Hall of Fame player but also a Hall of Fame-level person and teammate. PDX loves Lillard on and off the court, and it will be a nice sight to see him back in those classic red, black and white jerseys.