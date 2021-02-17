Dallas-area family details their brush with record-breaking storm

Glenn and Ezell Holley grew up in Texas and they've never experienced the kind of winter storm that has left millions of people without power and dozens dead – until now.

The father and son are the relatives of FOX 29 Philadelphia morning anchor Alex Holley and family friends of FOX 5's Evan Lambert.

Alex Holley began tweeting about her family losing power in the historic storm on Monday. Tuesday, she was able to find them a hotel.

Ezell Holley is 91 years old and says he's seen snow in Texas before, but nothing like the recent storm.

"It was miserable. It's the worst thing that I've ever been through. It was a catastrophe," said Glenn Holley.

Before they reached the hotel, the family spent hours by a fireplace that they used to keep warm and prepare food.

"You still had to keep on your clothes all the time. Fully dressed and heavy coats and things and finally the granddaughter got us this hotel and so that's been quite a relief," said Ezell Holley.

The family has no idea when power will be restored, and as of Wednesday night, pipes were bursting in their hotel, yet they remain safe in their room.

The storm has left dozens dead and millions without power, with no timeline for restoration after the cold weather caused the power grid to be overwhelmed as the system had not been positioned to deal with that kind of weather.