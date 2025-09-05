Dacara Thompson investigation: Police to announce ‘significant update’ Friday

The Brief Police plan to announce a "significant update" in the case Friday. Thompson, 19, was last seen August 22 at a gas station in Lanham. A body found off Route 50 may be connected, but hasn’t been identified.



Authorities are expected to announce a "significant update" in the case of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, who was last seen on August 22 at a Shell gas station in Lanham’s Eastgate Shopping Center.

What we know:

Her family reported her missing to the Prince George's County Police Department on August 23. Investigators say her 2013 Ford Edge was later found abandoned in Hyattsville.

On Sunday, Maryland State Police launched a death investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Investigators say there may be a connection to Thompson’s case, but the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

READ MORE: Missing Maryland woman last seen in Hyattsville left apartment in shambles, photos show

What they're saying:

"Ms. Thompson is a valued member of the Prince George’s County community," said Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy Once earlier this week. "Once we learned that Dacara was missing, I asked to be kept up to date on the investigation. The entire county has been praying for Dacara and her loving family. We intend to get her family and our community the answers they deserve."

Anyone with information related to Thompson’s disappearance or the death investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Police say body found in Maryland could be missing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson