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The Brief D.C. police established a youth curfew zone for the RFK Stadium area. The curfew will be in effect on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, between 8 p.m. and midnight. The curfew prohibits minors under 18 from gathering in groups in public spaces and establishments.



D.C. police established a weekend youth curfew zone in the RFK Stadium area, prohibiting minors from gathering in areas that are considered at risk for disorderly conduct.

The curfew zone will remain in effect between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

What we know:

The curfew zone covers the following areas:

To the north: Benning Road, from Oklahoma Avenue, NE, to Kingman Lake

To the east: Kingman Lake, to include Heritage Island

To the south: The South end of RFK Lot 8A

To the west:

The southern tip of RFK Lot 8A to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue to 19th Street, SE, 19th Street to C Street, NE

C Street to Oklahoma Avenue, NE

Oklahoma Avenue to Benning Road, NE

D.C. police established a youth curfew zone for July 11 through July 12.

During the curfew, minors under 18 years old within the RFK Stadium area are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces or establishments, unless they are accompanied by a parent or carrying out exempted activities like errands or school or religious obligations.

Dig deeper:

A separate citywide curfew will remain in effect through July and August for minors under 18, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends. This curfew is part of the city's wider effort to address recent violent teen takeovers.

In May, the D.C. Council passed the long-term, permanent youth curfew law, which went into effect in early July following the mandatory congressional review period for D.C. legislation.

The measure also allows city officials to implement earlier curfew zones in some neighborhoods where public safety concerns are prevalent.