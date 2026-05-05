DC Council passes permanent youth curfew after final vote

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The Brief The D.C. Council approved a permanent youth curfew in an 8-5 vote on Tuesday. The bill grants Mayor Muriel Bowser or the D.C. police chief broad authority to establish curfew zones that can begin as early as 8 p.m. The legislation will still require the mayor’s signature and congressional review before taking effect.



The D.C. Council has approved a permanent youth curfew, marking the final step in passing the Juvenile Curfew Amendment Act of 2025 after a closely divided vote Tuesday.

The Council voted 8-5 in favor of the measure, giving the legislation the final approval needed to move forward, according to FOX 5 DC reporting.



The bill grants Mayor Muriel Bowser or the D.C. police chief broad authority to establish curfew zones that can begin as early as 8 p.m., earlier than the standard citywide curfew of 11 p.m. or 12:01 a.m., depending on the day.

Dig deeper:

The legislation makes permanent a policy approach the city had previously implemented through temporary emergency measures and executive action. Those steps were taken in response to so-called "teen takeover" events—large, sometimes chaotic gatherings that officials say have been occurring since 2023.

Under the law, police can designate specific curfew zones in popular gathering areas. Within those zones, juveniles are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more without an adult starting at 8 p.m., ahead of the broader citywide curfew.

Two amendments proposed by Councilmember Brianna Nadeau aimed to limit the scope of the bill. One would have ended the permanent curfew in 2028, while another sought to prevent police from taking teens to detention centers solely for curfew violations, according to previous reporting. Nadeau was among the councilmembers who ultimately voted against the final bill.

What they're saying:

Alicia Yass, policy advocacy director at the ACLU of D.C., said the measure risks increasing unnecessary police interactions with young people in a statement.

"We all have a common goal: making our communities safer, stronger and more resilient," she said. "But today, the D.C. Council missed the mark when they voted for a curfew that will put kids at risk of unnecessary encounters with police."

Yass also argued that research shows punitive approaches are ineffective and called for greater investment in youth programs, family resources and preventive strategies instead of enforcement-based policies.

The other side:

Supporters of the curfew have said it provides a needed tool to address public safety concerns tied to large youth gatherings.

What's next:

The legislation will still require the mayor’s signature and congressional review before taking effect.