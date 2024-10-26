Expand / Collapse search

D.C. police search for vehicle involved in Southeast burglary

By
Published  October 26, 2024 12:09pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a vehicle involved in a burglary in Southeast, D.C.

Police have released surveillance camera images of a vehicle that they believe is connected to a burglary that took place in the 1000 block of E Street on October 25. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Watch FOX 5 DC Live:

D.C. police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the above vehicle. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.