D.C. police search for vehicle involved in Southeast burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a vehicle involved in a burglary in Southeast, D.C.

Police have released surveillance camera images of a vehicle that they believe is connected to a burglary that took place in the 1000 block of E Street on October 25.

D.C. police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the above vehicle. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

