DC murder suspect added to Most Wanted list by US Marshals

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has added a D.C. murder suspect, who allegedly shot one man and killed another at a gender reveal party, to its 15 Most Wanted list.

The federal agency released a statement today asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nyjell Outler, a known D.C. gang member.

The 18-year-old is considered by authorities to be armed and extremely dangerous.

He’s been wanted by the USMS-led Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Metro Police Department (MPD) since March 20, 2021 when police say he fired shots at the gender reveal party in Northeast, D.C. killing one man, and injuring another.

400 detainees transferred from DC jail after U.S. Marshal's inspection

At the time of the shooting, Outler wore an ankle monitor and was on pre-trial release for a gun charge involving an AK-47 style rifle.

"Nyjell Outler faces charges that demonstrate a clear disregard for life and public safety. He allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at a party and turned a wonderful celebration into a dark tragedy," said Ronald Davis, USMS Director. "The U.S. Marshals and our partners at MPD are determined to see him face justice."

Investigators say Outler has a tattoo of three letters "AHK" in front of his right ear, the letters "RR" on his upper left arm and other tattoos on his left forearm.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He has ties to parts of Virginia, as well as friends and family in southern California. Authorities believe he may have traveled out of the city to escape the charges he’s facing.

"Our Homicide Branch is working diligently with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Nyjell Outler and hold him accountable for his reckless actions," said Robert J. Contee III, MPD Chief of Police. "I am asking the community to please come forward if you have information about his whereabouts and help us bring justice to the victim’s family."

Advertisement

Outlier is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court charging him with second degree murder while armed. The MPD and the USMS are offering a total of $50,000 for information that leads to his arrest.