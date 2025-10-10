11-year-old girl struck, killed by school bus identified

The Brief An 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a school bus near Earle B. Wood Middle School. Students on the bus called 911 as neighbors rushed to help at the scene. Grief counselors are available as the community mourns and investigators review the crash.



A Montgomery County community is grieving after an 11-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday afternoon, just blocks from Earle B. Wood Middle School.

Girl struck and killed

11-year-old Summer Lim had left school and was heading home with her bike around 3:15 p.m. when the bus, carrying other students, turned from Bauer Drive onto Russett Road and collided with her.

Police say both Lim and the bus were traveling eastbound on Bauer Drive when the collision occurred. Lim was located near the back of the school bus.

Montgomery County police say students on board the bus immediately called 911. Neighbors rushed to the scene and shielded Lim's body with a tarp as family members arrived.

Community grieving

Grief counselors are being provided by Montgomery County Public Schools to support students and families on Friday.

County Executive Marc Elrich is urging everyone to support the community affected by the tragedy.

