Viral Cybertruck and Lamborghini street race: Police release video of potential arrests in Virginia

A video posted by Fairfax County police appears to show individuals involved in the recent viral street racing video shared by Elon Musk being arrested and charged.

Police shared the video on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. The video included footage from the original video, which is less than 30 seconds long, shows a blue Lamborghini racing a Tesla Cybertruck on Leesburg Pike, or Route 7. Police can then be seen placing handcuffs on two individuals and placing one in the back of a squad car.

No details on specific charges or the names of the individuals pictured in the video at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.