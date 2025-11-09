Cyberattack closes Manassas City Public Schools on Monday

article

The Brief Manassas City Public Schools reported a cybersecurity incident over the weekend. All schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 10, out of caution and to restore systems. District plans to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 12, following a scheduled holiday Tuesday.



Manassas City Public Schools will be closed Monday following a cybersecurity incident that disrupted phone and network systems across the district, officials announced Sunday.

What we know:

In a letter to families dated Nov. 9, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman said the district experienced a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that remains under investigation. While officials emphasized that campus physical security is not at risk, the district is dealing with connectivity and phone outages.

Out of an abundance of caution, all MCPS schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 10, to allow IT staff and outside cybersecurity experts to secure and restore systems. Tuesday, Nov. 11, was already scheduled as a holiday, and schools are expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 12, unless new information changes that plan.

District officials said they are committed to open communication and will continue to share updates with families, teachers, and staff as the investigation progresses.

What's next:

Families are encouraged to monitor official Manassas City Public Schools communication channels for further updates on reopening and system restoration.