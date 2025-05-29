Cucumber products in DC, MD & VA recalled over possible salmonella contamination
WASHINGTON - The Coastal Companies has announced a voluntary recall of 17 products containing cucumbers due to potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
The affected cucumbers, grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., were distributed between May 6 and May 21, 2025, to customers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont, and North Carolina.
The recall includes salads, salsas, and other items made with fresh cucumbers. Consumers and retailers are urged to check their inventory and discard any impacted products.
Cucumber Product Recall List
What we know:
The following products are being recalled. All lot codes of the items listed below are affected.
UPC: 640344010282
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: East Coast Fresh
Description: Fresh Mild Salsa
UPC: 640344012781
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: East Coast Fresh
Description: Fresh Mild Salsa
UPC: 070784034140
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: TOPS
Description: Salsa HOT TOPS (E)
UPC: 070784033846
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: TOPS
Description: Fresh Salsa 1lb CUP
UPC: 888670065808
Pack Size: 1/30 oz
Brand: Wellsley Farms
Description: Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa
UPC: 041497075959
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: WEIS
Description: Salsa Mild WEIS
UPC: 688267031953
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: AHOLD
Description: Salsa HOT AHOLD
UPC: 688267032523
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: AHOLD
Description: Salsa 1#-AHOLD
UPC: 640344069624
Pack Size: 1/16 oz
Brand: East Coast Fresh
Description: SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP
UPC: 766375251385
Pack Size: 1/8 oz
Brand: Jack and Olive
Description: The House Salad
UPC: 766375241973
Pack Size: 1/8 oz
Brand: Created Fresh
Description: The House Salad
UPC: 766375737018
Pack Size: 1/8 oz
Brand: Spring and Sprout
Description: The House Salad
UPC: 766375241607
Pack Size: 1/5.2 oz
Brand: Created Fresh
Description: Mini Garden Salad
UPC: 766375261681
Pack Size: 1/5.76 oz
Brand: Created Fresh
Description: Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle
UPC: 766375261698
Pack Size: 1/5.76 oz
Brand: Created Fresh
Description: Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle
UPC: 766375261674
Pack Size: 1/5.76 oz
Brand: Created Fresh
Description: Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle
UPC: 766375253044
Pack Size: 1/11.25 oz
Brand: Created Fresh
Description: Southwestern Breakfast Bowl
FDA officials have linked the recalled cucumbers from Bedner’s Farm to 26 reported illnesses across 15 states. Officials confirmed that no other products distributed by The Coastal Companies are affected by the recall. The company is working with the FDA on the matter, they said.
The FDA says consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should dispose of any potentially contaminated cucumbers. If it is unclear whether a product contains the affected cucumbers, officials recommend discarding it as a precaution.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.