The Coastal Companies has announced a voluntary recall of 17 products containing cucumbers due to potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The affected cucumbers, grown by Bedner Growers, Inc., were distributed between May 6 and May 21, 2025, to customers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont, and North Carolina.

The recall includes salads, salsas, and other items made with fresh cucumbers. Consumers and retailers are urged to check their inventory and discard any impacted products.

Cucumber products in DC, MD & VA recalled over possible salmonella contamination (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Cucumber Product Recall List

What we know:

The following products are being recalled. All lot codes of the items listed below are affected.

UPC: 640344010282

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: East Coast Fresh

Description: Fresh Mild Salsa

UPC: 640344012781

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: East Coast Fresh

Description: Fresh Mild Salsa

UPC: 070784034140

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: TOPS

Description: Salsa HOT TOPS (E)

UPC: 070784033846

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: TOPS

Description: Fresh Salsa 1lb CUP

UPC: 888670065808

Pack Size: 1/30 oz

Brand: Wellsley Farms

Description: Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa

UPC: 041497075959

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: WEIS

Description: Salsa Mild WEIS

UPC: 688267031953

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: AHOLD

Description: Salsa HOT AHOLD

UPC: 688267032523

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: AHOLD

Description: Salsa 1#-AHOLD

UPC: 640344069624

Pack Size: 1/16 oz

Brand: East Coast Fresh

Description: SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP

UPC: 766375251385

Pack Size: 1/8 oz

Brand: Jack and Olive

Description: The House Salad

UPC: 766375241973

Pack Size: 1/8 oz

Brand: Created Fresh

Description: The House Salad

UPC: 766375737018

Pack Size: 1/8 oz

Brand: Spring and Sprout

Description: The House Salad

UPC: 766375241607

Pack Size: 1/5.2 oz

Brand: Created Fresh

Description: Mini Garden Salad

UPC: 766375261681

Pack Size: 1/5.76 oz

Brand: Created Fresh

Description: Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle

UPC: 766375261698

Pack Size: 1/5.76 oz

Brand: Created Fresh

Description: Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle

UPC: 766375261674

Pack Size: 1/5.76 oz

Brand: Created Fresh

Description: Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle

UPC: 766375253044

Pack Size: 1/11.25 oz

Brand: Created Fresh

Description: Southwestern Breakfast Bowl

FDA officials have linked the recalled cucumbers from Bedner’s Farm to 26 reported illnesses across 15 states. Officials confirmed that no other products distributed by The Coastal Companies are affected by the recall. The company is working with the FDA on the matter, they said.

The FDA says consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should dispose of any potentially contaminated cucumbers. If it is unclear whether a product contains the affected cucumbers, officials recommend discarding it as a precaution.

READ THE ENTIRE RECALL ALERT ONLINE