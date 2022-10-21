CSX freight train strikes vehicle on tracks outside Baltimore; some MARC Camden Line cancellations

A collison involving a CSX freight train and an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks outside Baltimore caused major delays along the MARC Camden Line Friday morning.

The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. near the Hanover Road crossing in the Hanover area. There were no injuries to the crew.

Crews are working to clear the vehicle from the tracks.

Officials say MARC Camden Line Train 843 has been canceled. Additional service alerts can be viewed online.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.