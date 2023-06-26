The string of thefts at CVS pharmacies across the D.C. area continues.

On Sunday, a thief was recorded clearing out a shelf inside a Northwest-based CVS.

Video shows the crook snatching several bars of soap and stuffing them inside a large black trash bag before taking off swiftly through the front door.

D.C. police said the incident took place just before noon on Sunday at the CVS located at 4309 Connecticut Avenue Northwest. According to the police report, the suspect took off with 27 bars of Dove soap totaling $233.

After leaving the CVS, police believe the suspect hopped onto the metro at the Van Ness Station. Officers tried to locate him, however, he remains at large.

In recent weeks, there have been thefts reported at CVS locations in Bethesda, Hyattsville, and elsewhere in the District. So far, arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.