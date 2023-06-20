Thieves continue to target CVS stores across the DC region

The string of CVS thefts across the D.C. region continues.

The latest one happened Tuesday in Hyattsville.

The crooks are becoming more brazen, robbing in the daytime, scaring employees, and customers.

They have robbed the CVS on Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville twice in two weeks — walking in aisles, filling up bags or carts, and leaving out the door.

Surveillance video from Tuesday shows two suspects, one dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, the other a black one, robbing the beauty aisle, and emptying shelves.

Nearly two weeks ago, three thieves hit the same CVS – grabbed items, dumped them in a shopping cart, and took off in a matter of seconds.

Prince George’s County police are reviewing surveillance videos to see if these robberies are connected to the other CVS robberies in the D.C. region.

FOX 5 spoke to an employee who didn’t want to be identified.

'It’s sickening. I’ve been there for three, four, years now. It’s just getting worse," they said. "We work hard to keep that CVS intact, and you got people like that who come in and steal whatever they want, and it’s no consequences."

The employee also says there needs to be stiffer criminal penalties for thieves and more security at stores.

FOX 5 reached out to CVS and we are waiting for a response.

Call Prince George's County police if you have any information on the CVS robberies.