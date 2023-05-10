CVS employee speaks out after string of thefts across DC region

It happened again. Suspects robbed another CVS in the D.C. region Wednesday evening.

An employee, who we won't identify, spoke exclusively with FOX 5 saying the guys went in with white garbage bags and stuffed them with merchandise.

The thieves left several shelves bare.

The CVS employee told FOX 5 three men walked in, one wearing a mask, and walked straight to the beauty products section in aisle one. Then, a story time earlier, police are investigating to see if the same suspects robed another CVS on MacArthur Boulevard in D.C.

The employee who works at the CVS in Bethesda says she was scared.

"I’m a little upset because it is constantly happening," the employee said. "[It's] disturbing to our customers. It’s disturbing to the staff. It’s ridiculous. They are going from store to store stealing the most expensive merchandise. I don’t know how they’re selling it. But it’s unfortunate to our customers because there is nothing for them to buy."

A witness says she saw the suspects get away in a white pickup truck. The CVS in Bethesda is currently working with law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.