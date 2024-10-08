Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint for 100 bottles of Don Julio in DC

D.C. police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store delivery driver at gunpoint, making off with 100 bottles of tequila.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred last Tuesday morning at Bowen Discount Liquors, located in the 4500 block of Bowen Road Southeast.

Surveillance footage captured two suspects arriving in a maroon four-door Nissan Maxima around 11 a.m.

Police say one suspect, dressed in black pants, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and a mask, approached the delivery driver off-camera. The suspect threatened the driver, saying, "Back up. I got a Draco," referring to a slang term for a short-barreled AK-47-style rifle.

The suspect warned the driver he would use the weapon if he did not comply.

The delivery driver, fearing for his life, moved away from the vehicle as instructed. The suspect then loaded 10 cases of Don Julio tequila into the Nissan Maxima before fleeing the scene.

"It makes me feel bad and sad, but these days you're not safe nowhere," said an employee who works at Bowen Discount Liquors. :If I see them one day, I probably would say, ‘get a job.'"

D.C. police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.