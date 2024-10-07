Man charged in connection with death of 5-year-old in DC

Authorities have charged a man in connection with the death of a 5-year-old child in D.C.

Police say 32-year-old DeAndre Pettus, of the District, was charged with first degree cruelty to children (aggravated assault).

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue on Sunday where they found the young victim.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 5-year-old found dead in DC

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the child's death. Police are still currently investigating.

More information is expected later in the day.