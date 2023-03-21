Expand / Collapse search
Crews work to rescue dolphins stranded on New Jersey beach

Pets and Animals
Crews respond to Sea Isle City beach with stranded dolphins

SKYFOX flew over a Sea Isle City beach, where emergency crews are working to rescue a group of beached dolphins.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - Crews of first responders are on scene at two Cape May County beaches due to a report of beached dolphins. 

Authorities confirmed with FOX 29 that a total of eight dolphins are stranded, including six at the 52nd Street beach and two at the beach on 50th Street. 

Police and medics responded to pour water on the dolphins, according to officials. 

Crews of first responders are on scene at two beaches in Sea Isle City, where dolphins are stranded in the sand. (Credit: Michael Ebner)

No additional information was released by wildlife officials. 

Crews respond to a group of beached dolphins that washed ashore in Sea Isle City. (Credit: Michael Ebner) (Michael Ebner)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 