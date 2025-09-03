Crash downs tree, shuts stretch of GW Parkway in Virginia

The Brief A 4 a.m. crash sent a tree across GW Parkway near Mount Vernon, blocking lanes. Traffic is being rerouted south to Stratford Lane and north back to Mount Vernon. One person was injured; drivers should expect delays throughout the morning.



An early Wednesday morning crash shut down a portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway after a vehicle struck a tree, sending it across the roadway.

Crash delays commute

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near VA-235/Mount Vernon Highway. The fallen tree is blocking all lanes roughly one mile north of Mount Vernon, prompting a full closure in both directions.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Stratford Lane, while northbound drivers are being diverted back toward Mount Vernon. One injury has been reported.

Tree blocks lanes

Officials urge commuters to expect significant delays throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene.