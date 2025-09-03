Crash downs tree, shuts stretch of GW Parkway in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An early Wednesday morning crash shut down a portion of the George Washington Memorial Parkway after a vehicle struck a tree, sending it across the roadway.
Crash delays commute
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near VA-235/Mount Vernon Highway. The fallen tree is blocking all lanes roughly one mile north of Mount Vernon, prompting a full closure in both directions.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Stratford Lane, while northbound drivers are being diverted back toward Mount Vernon. One injury has been reported.
Tree blocks lanes
Officials urge commuters to expect significant delays throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC).