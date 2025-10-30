Expand / Collapse search

Crash causes delays on BW Parkway in Laurel as storms disrupt morning commute across DMV

Updated  October 30, 2025 6:55am EDT
Crash closes BW Parkway in Laurel

A crash has closed the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel Thursday as rain and storms disrupt the morning commute.

The Brief

    • A crash shut down northbound BW Parkway near MD 198 around 4:30 a.m.
    • Rain and storms added to delays during the morning commute.
    • Traffic is being diverted to MD-197; use I-95 or US-1 instead.

LAUREL, Md. - A crash is causing major delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel early Thursday, as heavy rain and storms disrupt the morning commute.

Rain sweeps through

The crash was reported along the northbound lanes near MD 198 around 4:30 a.m.

FOX 5's Annie Mae says all traffic is being diverted onto MD-197.

Extended delays

Officials expect the closure to last several hours. Drivers should use I-95 northbound or US-1/Baltimore Avenue as alternate routes.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.  

