Crash causes delays on BW Parkway in Laurel as storms disrupt morning commute across DMV
LAUREL, Md. - A crash is causing major delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel early Thursday, as heavy rain and storms disrupt the morning commute.
The crash was reported along the northbound lanes near MD 198 around 4:30 a.m.
FOX 5's Annie Mae says all traffic is being diverted onto MD-197.
Extended delays
Officials expect the closure to last several hours. Drivers should use I-95 northbound or US-1/Baltimore Avenue as alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.