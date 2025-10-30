Crash causes delays on BW Parkway in Laurel as storms disrupt morning commute across DMV

The Brief A crash shut down northbound BW Parkway near MD 198 around 4:30 a.m. Rain and storms added to delays during the morning commute. Traffic is being diverted to MD-197; use I-95 or US-1 instead.



A crash is causing major delays on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel early Thursday, as heavy rain and storms disrupt the morning commute.

Rain sweeps through

The crash was reported along the northbound lanes near MD 198 around 4:30 a.m.

FOX 5's Annie Mae says all traffic is being diverted onto MD-197.

Extended delays

Officials expect the closure to last several hours. Drivers should use I-95 northbound or US-1/Baltimore Avenue as alternate routes.