Crash along Fairfax County Parkway causes delays in Chantilly

An early morning crash is causing delays in Fairfax County early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. along VA-286/Fairfax County Parkway in the Chantilly area.

A single vehicle was involved in the crash. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

The roadway is closed to traffic between Franklin farm Road and Stringfellow Road. The cause of the crash is not yet known.