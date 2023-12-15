Cracked rail causes Metro train delays between DC's Eastern Market, Stadium-Armory stations
WASHINGTON - Metro trains are single-tracking between the Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory stations due to a cracked rail at one of the transit system's major junction points.
Officials said the cracked rail was discovered at D&G Junction outside the Stadium-Armory station.
Silver Line trains will turn back at Federal Center, officials said. Delays can be expected in the area along both directions of the Silver, Orange, and Blue lines.
Cracked rail causes Metro train delays between Eastern Market and Stadium-Armory stations (Metro/@wmata)