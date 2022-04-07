COVID spreads through Congress, at least 6 test positive

Congress has a COVID-19 problem on its hands.

This week, a number of lawmakers reported that they tested positive for coronavirus including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Angie Craig, Maine Senator Susan Collins, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, and Rep. Joaquin Castro.

Pelosi's office announced Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently asymptomatic. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

Collins' office also released a statement Thursday, saying she is currently experiencing "mild symptoms." In a statement shared on Twitter, Rep. Craig said she too is "experiencing mild symptoms."

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock tweeted that he tested positive for COVID on Thursday and that he's "so thankful" to be both vaccinated and boosted.

Reps. Castro, Schiff, and Collins each attended the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday. The Washington Post reported that more than a dozen guests who attended the white tie and gowns dinner tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the outlet, there were close to 630 guests — diplomats, members of the Cabinet, and Congress — at the Gridiron Club dinner. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who also attended the event, tested positive on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.