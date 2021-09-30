COVID booster shot eligibility in Maryland clarified by Gov Hogan

Citing confusion and conflicting guidance, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday clarified which state residents are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster.

READ MORE: What to know about getting a booster shot in the DMV

The governor said people should first check their vaccine card to see if they’re eligible.

He said if it’s been six months since your second shot, you are eligible if you are in one of the following categories:

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

- You’re 65-years-old or older

- You’re over 18-years-old with underlying conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or obesity

- You’re over 18-years-old and work or live in a high-risk environment

Hogan noted that if you received a Moderna vaccine and you’re immuno-compromised, you are also eligible. He added, however, that there is still no federal guidance on the Moderna booster shot for the wider population. Federal health officials have yet to provide any guidance on Johnson & Johnson boosters "whatsoever."

READ MORE: Lawsuit filed to halt Montgomery County school employee vaccine mandate

During Thursday’s press conference, the governor also said he was ordering health officials to accelerate plans for vaccinating children in anticipation of federal approval.

Advertisement

Finally, the governor said he wanted to highlight monoclonal antibody therapy for those who’ve been infected.

