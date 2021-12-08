COVID-19 outbreak at Paint Branch HS in Montgomery County cancels some school and sports programs

Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County is responding to a coronavirus outbreak after over a dozen students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Six additional cases were reported by school officials on Wednesday evening.

Officials say 19 students and two staff members tested positive between December 3 and December 7.

The school is closing their early child development program for 10 days and the program for preschool students will close until December 17.

Officials also say they are pausing varsity and junior varsity boy's basketball practices and games.

The school has also scheduled a vaccine clinic for Saturday, December 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.