COVID-19 concerns prompt Virginia woman to cancel Thanksgiving plans after Trump supporter blew on her

The pandemic had already prompted Kathy Beynette to plan a very modest Thanksgiving – but now, she’s been forced to cancel even those plans due to COVID-19 concerns after a Trump supporter blew on her at a demonstration outside of a Virginia golf course.

Video recorded at the event shows 61-year-old Raymond Deskins of Sterling blowing on two women – who are seniors - after they question why he’s not wearing a mask.

“Because of COVID, our thanksgiving was going to be really small anyway — just my brother, his partner, my husband and me. We would not have to travel far and all four of us have been diligent about COVID safety and trust each other. I think it would be wrong of me to bring Ray Elmo Deskin’s germs to them so I will quarantine at home,” Beynette told FOX 5.

Deskins is wearing a Trump-face inflatable around his waist during the incident.

“You are in my face, and you’re not wearing a mask,” one of the women says during the video.

Deskins can be seen exhaling forcefully onto the women and saying “I blow on you.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office charged Deskins on Sunday with simple assault.

But the incident crumpled Beynette’s plans.

“We have no way of knowing if he was blowing COVID onto us. We will get tested. But there is no way that he will be required to be tested,” Beynette said.

Beynette is one of a small group of protesters who gather regularly outside of Trump National Golf Course to protest.

