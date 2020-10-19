Loudoun County middle school teacher arrested for public intoxication

article

A Loudoun County middle school teacher has been charged with public intoxication.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a school resource officer at J. Lunsford Middle School was alerted by school personnel that a teacher was "possibly intoxicated."

Authorities say 45-year-old Sarah A. Curzon was later arrested for public intoxication. They say she had no contact with any students today because they were not at school.

Curzon is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.