Trump supporter charged with assault after blowing on women near Virginia Trump club

UPDATE (4:55 P.M.): Loudoun County sheriffs say they charged the man in this video after a citizen obtained a warrant through a local magistrate.

61-year-old Raymond Deskins of Sterling faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge after the recorded confrontation that's going viral on social media.

ORIGINAL: Police in Loudoun County say people involved in a bizarre encounter outside Trump National Golf Club in Sterling can obtain warrants for citizens' arrests as video of the scene circulates on social media.

The video appears to show two women confronting a man in a Trump campaign T-Shirt for not wearing a mask outside the golf club.

The man, who also has a Pres. Trump blow-up doll tied around his torso, then blows on the women in defiance of their concern:

One victim, who asked not to be identified, tells FOX 5 the man also blew spit at them. She said she and the other victim are senior citizens at high risk for COVID-19.

Loudoun County sheriffs said Sunday that they are directing both parties to a magistrate since police were not at the scene:

Phyllis Randall, chair at-large of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, wants a full police investigation into the incident:

"I request that a full investigation be completed to ascertain if the man seen coughing in the video has violated any laws, and if so are charges applicable," Randall said in a letter Sunday to Loudoun Co. Sheriff Mike Chapman. "I further request, because our constituents will reach out to me and my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors for information on this matter, you provide the Supervisors with updated information."

The video arrives as COVID-19 continues to surge across the country, including here at home.

Virginia reported 2,117 new coronavirus cases, including 49 in Loudoun County, on Saturday. The Commonwealth's COVID-19 test positivity rate is now 7.1 percent.

