Coronavirus infections hit 200,000 worldwide

Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering's online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (6:13 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered.

It also recorded 8,006 deaths.

The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.

A previous version of this story cited the Associated Press' error in saying there were 200,000 deaths. The headline has been corrected to say 200,000 virus cases, not deaths.

