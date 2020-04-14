Coronavirus death total hits 12 in Arlington

The coronavirus is responsible for 12 deaths in Arlington County as of Tuesday – up from three on Monday.

There are currently 401 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arlington, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the deaths of 523 people in the greater D.C. region – including 154 in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam has shut down schools in the state through to the end of the academic school year.

He has also ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.

