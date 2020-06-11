Expand / Collapse search

Horseshoe crab blood could be key to COVID-19 vaccine, expert says

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Horseshoe crab could be key to coronavirus vaccine

Some experts believe the horseshoe crab's properties could be useful in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 – the pandemic that has sickened millions and killed thousands around the world.

WASHINGTON - Horseshoe crabs are a common enough sight in coastal areas throughout the mid-Atlantic, but special properties in their blood have been used by pharmaceutical companies for years.

And now, some experts believe those properties could be useful in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 – the pandemic that has sickened millions and killed thousands around the world.

RELATED: Montgomery County biotech company working on COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland Fisheries Biologist Steve Doctor explained that horseshoe crabs are particularly interesting to those devising medical treatments because of their history.

The horseshoe crab thrives in a very hostile environment on the sea floor, and the species has a highly developed immune system.

RELATED: Moderna finds neutralizing antibodies in Phase 1 trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Doctor notes that scientists captured that immune system to test for negative bacteria.

He says anything that is used intravenously is tested by horseshoe blood first.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Some environmental groups are concerned about horseshoe crabs being over-harvested during the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine.

But Doctor points out that when they extract the blood, they try to make sure the creature is unharmed.

Moreover, horseshoe crabs are a renewable resource.

“We’ve had a program in place since 2003 where we regulate the number of crabs that are harvested, and also take into consideration the amount of mortality from the bleeding. It’s a renewable resource that we’ve been sustainably using for a time now,” Doctor said.

Some companies are looking toward alternatives to the horseshoe crab blood, but they have been unable to completely replicate its properties in a satisfactory way.