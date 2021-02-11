Congresswoman Norton calls for preservation, display of artifacts from U.S. Capitol attack

D.C. representative Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton sent a letter Thursday urging the Clerk of the House of Representatives and the Architect of the Capitol to find ways to preserve and display artifacts from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Norton said she thinks these officials will understand the importance of preserving and displaying artifacts from the attack because of their historical significance, but she wrote to them to confirm they will do so. If necessary, Norton will introduce a bill directing them to do so.

"Preserving and displaying artifacts from the insurrection would be a powerful way to anchor this tragedy in our history and to ensure that we, and future generations, remember and reflect on a day when our democracy was attacked," Norton said. "Articles, photographs, and videos do much to capture what happened that day, but artifacts from the attack may have a deeper power despite their silence. We must do everything in our power to ensure this story is told today and forever."

READ MORE: Pelosi announces legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the USCP for actions during Capitol Riot

Norton is not alone in her support for preservation. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) recently stated, "Architecturally and historically I think it would be a good thing to preserve some evidence of the destruction of the building."

Norton goes on to say, "After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, there was a shared sense that we must capture the stories not only of those who we lost but also those who survived. Nearly 20 years later, we have memorials and museums that ensure we do not forget those we lost and the lessons we learned. That same value of preservation applies to the events of January 6. Articles, photographs and videos do much to capture what happened that day, but artifacts from the attack may have a deeper power despite their silence."

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Norton has requested a written response to her letter by Feb. 26.