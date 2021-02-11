Pelosi announces legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the USCP for actions during Capitol Riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will introduce legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and other law enforcement personnel who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"We must never forget the sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick, Officer Howard Liebengood, MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith and the more than 140 law enforcement officers who sustained physical injuries, or the courage of heroes such as Officer Eugene Goodman," said Speaker Pelosi in a Dear Colleague letter. "We promised the families that we will never forget."

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow.

"To have our police officers’ bravery acknowledged at a time when they’re experiencing tremendous emotions and exhaustion is a gift," said USCP Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman. "We have too many heroes to count and we are humbled Congress may recognize them in this way. From the cards and letters of support we’ve received from around this great country to this incredible award, we are deeply humbled and appreciative."

The USCP also acknowledges other law enforcement partners, including the Metropolitan Police Department, who supported USCP officers on Jan. 6.

"The service of the Capitol Police force that day brings honor to our democracy," said Speaker Pelosi. "Their accepting this award brings luster to this medal."

The announcement comes as the USCP is working to protect both Congress members and the public during the Senate impeachment trial.