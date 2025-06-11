Congressional Baseball Game returns to Nationals Park

The Brief Republicans and Democrats face off Wednesday in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park. The event supports charities while giving lawmakers a chance to compete for bragging rights. Republicans have dominated recent games, including last year's 31-11 victory.



Republicans and Democrats will face off Wednesday in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park, a tradition dating back to 1909.

The event offers lawmakers a chance to put their differences aside as they compete for bragging rights until next year’s matchup. The game supports several charities, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington.

Lawmakers face off

What we know:

This year's rosters include key figures from both parties. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who survived the 2017 practice shooting, joins the Republican team alongside Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. The Democratic lineup features House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California and Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, a former lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Republicans seek another win

Republicans have dominated recent games, including a 31-11 victory last year.

Security will be tight, as expected. Attendees should also be aware of Nationals Park’s bag policy.

