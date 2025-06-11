Congressional Baseball Game returns to Nationals Park
WASHINGTON - Republicans and Democrats will face off Wednesday in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park, a tradition dating back to 1909.
The event offers lawmakers a chance to put their differences aside as they compete for bragging rights until next year’s matchup. The game supports several charities, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington.
FLASHBACK: Congressional Baseball Game descends into chaos after protesters storm field
Lawmakers face off
What we know:
This year's rosters include key figures from both parties. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who survived the 2017 practice shooting, joins the Republican team alongside Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. The Democratic lineup features House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California and Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, a former lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment trial.
Republicans seek another win
Republicans have dominated recent games, including a 31-11 victory last year.
Security will be tight, as expected. Attendees should also be aware of Nationals Park’s bag policy.
FULL COVERAGE: Congressional Baseball Shooting
Congressional Baseball Game returns to Nationals Park
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Congressional Sports for Charity Foundation and previous FOX 5 reporting.