Confusion over testing guidelines for coronavirus

Another drive-through COVID-19 test center is opening in Maryland on Friday morning, but many still say they’re confused as to whether they should pursue testing.

The Kelly Goodman Group of nurse practitioners operating in Maryland and the District is setting up a COVID-19 sample collection site at the Waldorf School in Bethesda.

Another site – a screening facility at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County – is poised to open next week.

At least one Prince George’s County woman, however, says she has coronavirus symptoms, and she was given a doctor’s referral, but she couldn’t find any place that would test her.

Vanessa Pearson told FOX 5 that she has trouble breathing, pain in her chest, a headache, and periodic nausea.

But Pearson says no one will test her for the novel coronavirus.

She says there’s a need for more information not only about the criteria for testing, but where one can go for testing.

In some cases, health experts say even you’re not showing any symptoms, it’s better to simply act as if they already have COVID-19.

