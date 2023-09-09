Composite sketch released of suspect connected to 2 Reston robberies

Police have released a composite sketch of one of the suspects connected to two robberies in Reston.

Detectives say on July 26, a man approached an adult female victim near the 11900 block of Barrell Cooper Court and tried to snatch her backpack. The man threatened to take her child if she did not give-up her belongings.

The man was described as Hispanic, between 20-25 years of age, around 5’6, with a thin build.



On August 9, two adult women were walking on a trail near the 12000 block of Greywing Square when they were approached by two men. The first man pepper-sprayed the women, took one of their purses, and ran.

The first man was described as a Hispanic man, tall, approximately 19 years of age, with dark hair and facial hair on his chin. Police released a composite sketch of this suspect and are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

Featured article

The second man was described as a short, Hispanic, approximately 16 years of age, wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. There is not a composite sketch of the second suspect.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.