Community supporting Leesburg Police Lt. suffering from stroke, brain tumor

A Northern Virginia Police Lieutenant is being treated for a brain tumor after facing setbacks due to having a stroke.

Now the community is rallying behind George Cumberledge who has spent so much of his time giving back – at home, at church, on the field, and in uniform.

George Cumberledge is currently a Lieutenant with the Leesburg Police Department. Prior to that, he served as an officer with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office from 2004 to 2017. Instead of fighting crime, he’s now having to fight a life-changing diagnosis.

George Cumberledge is a man dedicated to service, a loving husband, and a caring father of five children. He was coaching a soccer match when the unexpected happened. He suffered from a stroke. George was rushed to the hospital and the doctor discovered two large masses on the left side of his brain.

Tim Ortwein is one of George’s longtime friends and trustee with the Loudoun Dulles Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.

"It’s definitely going to be a long-term recovery," said Ortwein. "George is one of those ones who will give 110% to not only his family, but everyone in the community. George is one of those people that we could always rely on – if anyone ever needed anything – he would either do it or knew someone who could help out," said Ortwein.

He is hoping the community will step up to support George as he and his family deal with an overwhelming and scary time. This GoFundMe page has already raised nearly $20,000. The money will go towards the piling medical bills while George is out of work.

"We all know insurance pays what insurance pays, but there’s costs beyond what insurance pays. There’s Erin, his wife, needing to get to and from the hospital on a daily basis – gas prices are what they are – there’s food. Erin would love to be at home cooking a meal for the family right now, but that’s not possible," said Ortwein.

Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown sent FOX 5 this statement saying:

"Lieutenant George Cumberledge is not merely just our coworker, but to many at the Leesburg police department he is also a friend, a brother and a mentor. George, on behalf of your LPD family, we miss you and we are praying for a speedy recovery!"

So, what’s next for George? He still recovering from brain surgery and the stroke. Once his body has healed, he will undergo radiation and immunotherapy treatments.