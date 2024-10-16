Maryland man arrested for attempting to join ISIS

article

A Maryland man has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Wednesday.

Michael Sam Teekaye Jr., 21, of Hanover, Maryland, was arrested on Oct. 14 at Baltimore Washington International Airport and has been detained since. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Erin Aslan following his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Teekaye had multiple conversations with an undercover officer between March and April 2023, expressing his desire to join ISIS and travel to Africa to fight for the terrorist organization.

He also told the officer that if his plan to travel didn’t work, he intended to carry out an attack in the U.S. against individuals who support Israel.

In May and June 2024, Teekaye purchased ammunition and range time at a shooting range in Severn, Maryland, as part of what he described as "training." He later attempted to purchase a Kalashnikov K-9 9mm rifle in July 2024 but was denied due to being on probation for a state criminal case.

The affidavit also details Teekaye’s contact with a Somali ISIS fighter, with whom he coordinated his travel plans. Teekaye obtained an Ethiopian e-visa and received airline tickets from the ISIS fighter to facilitate his travel from BWI to Somalia via Istanbul, Turkey, with a layover in London.

On Oct. 10, Teekaye sent the undercover officer a photo of himself wearing a mask and holding a machete, referring to himself as "Abdullah the islamophobe slayer."

Teekaye was arrested at BWI on Oct. 14 after checking in for his flight.

Following his arrest, Teekaye reportedly told FBI agents, "I’ll just get out in 20 years and do something here… Jihad will never stop."

He then allegedly kicked one of the arresting agents during the exchange.

If convicted, Teekaye faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.