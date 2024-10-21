1 killed in 5-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro

One person was killed on Monday in a five-vehicle crash on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. along US-301at Village Drive.

Authorities say the driver of a Lexus was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of a Chevy pickup truck remains hospitalized with injuries.

Preliminarily, police say the Lexus was driving through the intersection when it was struck by the pickup. That crash resulted in the crashes of the other three vehicles involved.

Multi-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro closes portion of Crain Highway

Traffic was rerouted around the intersection.

