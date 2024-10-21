DC mom mourns son gunned down outside his home

A D.C. mother is grieving after her 21-year-old son was shot and killed near their home in Southeast.

On Monday night, Malik Clark's mother, Donna, recounted that her son had been walking to his black Range Rover, which was parked on the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE.

Moments later, a car drove up, and someone inside opened fire, shooting Malik several times.

Malik, a father of two young children — a 1-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl — was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Authorities are currently searching for a man described as wearing a black jacket with white stripes, black pants, and a black-and-white surgical mask. The individual is believed to be armed.

As police continue to gather details, they urge anyone with information to contact them.