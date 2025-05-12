Community remembers Montgomery County teen accidentally shot, killed by friend

A Maryland community is remembering a student who was shot and killed by his friend over the weekend. Montgomery County police say the suspect is currently facing a number of charges, including manslaughter.

What we know:

The Kennedy High School community is remembering Derrick Palmer, 16, who was killed over the weekend in Beltsville.

FOX 5 spoke with Palmer’s father, who said his son was a normal teenage boy who enjoyed hanging out with his friends, video games, sports and had dreams of playing college football.

"My son has played football most of his life. That’s one of his true passions. His true joys," dad Quentin Palmer said.

From the age of four years old, the football field was one of Derrick Palmer’s favorite places to be.

"He wanted to play ball in college. He was looking forward to completing this year," Quentin Palmer said.

He was completing his junior year at John F. Kennedy High School but those dreams were cut short on Saturday afternoon inside his Beltsville home on Heartwood Drive. Prince George’s County police were called to the house about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Palmer with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say his ‘friend’ 18-year-old Kimaury Kamara shot him while playing with a gun.

According to court documents, Kamara told investigators he pointed the gun at Palmer "believing the handgun did not have a round in the chamber, pulled the trigger, striking in the head."

Police say they also found several other guns in the room during a search.

What they're saying:

"We are just trying to take it one day at a time," Derrick’s father, Quentin Palmer said.

He says he left the house just moments before the shooting.

"He was in very good spirits. He was actually getting ready to go out and get dinner," Quentin Palmer said.

In a statement, Palmer's coaches at Kennedy High say, "he was brother to his teammates, a young man of tremendous character, heart and determination."

As his family grieves and tries to pick up these pieces, Palmer has some words for other parents.

"Make sure your kids are always safe and secure," Quentin Palmer said. "The high school also put out a letter today, expressing sadness and informing parents that school psychologists are available for students and staff."

The school community plans on honoring Palmer’s memory in the coming days.